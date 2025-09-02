© 2025 Connecticut Public

Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect

Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 55m 09s

Explore the life and legacy of the nation’s first African American Supreme Court justice. The film follows Justice Marshall, known as “Mr. Civil Rights,” from his legal career with the NAACP to his 1967 appointment to the nation’s highest court.

Aired: 09/08/25 | Expires: 10/07/25
Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect is sponsored in part by Morgan State University, Theralogix, Sage Policy Group, and Allan M and Shelley Holt (through the Hillside Foundation).
