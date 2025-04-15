© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bugs That Rule the World

The Lifegivers

Season 1 Episode 2

The world’s essential pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates. Far from fragile, they’re hardy creatures living complex lives, featuring physical transformations and mind-blowing migrations.

Aired: 05/13/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Preview: S14 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Impact Preview
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Preview: S52 E11 | 0:30
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 7 Preview
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Preview: S14 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bugs That Rule the World
Series Preview
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3
Bugs That Rule the World
Insect Apocalypse?
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Episode: S1 E1