Bugs That Rule the World

Beetlemania

Season 1 Episode 4

Beetles are the world’s most diverse and abundant species, and they serve critical ecological roles in almost every environment. "Beetle Mania" explores why these colorful and clever creatures have been called “the most important animal on Earth.”

Aired: 05/27/25
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 7:55
Bugs That Rule the World
The Evolutionary Race Between Moths and Bats
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:55
Watch 4:58
Bugs That Rule the World
The Epic Migration of Monarch Butterflies
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:58
Latest Episodes
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3
Bugs That Rule the World
The Lifegivers
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Episode: S1 E2
Bugs That Rule the World
Insect Apocalypse?
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”
Episode: S1 E1