Beetlemania

Extras
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
Latest Episodes
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Could a world without insects survive? Scientists investigate the global insect “apocalypse.”