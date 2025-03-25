Insect Apocalypse?

Extras
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Sing along with Daniel Tiger as he sings about all the places you can find a potty.
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.