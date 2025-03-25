© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bugs That Rule the World

Insect Apocalypse?

Season 1 Episode 1

Scientists and enthusiasts investigate the global insect "apocalypse," revealing the crucial roles bugs play on our planet and the bleak picture future without them.

Aired: 05/06/25
Extras
Watch 2:00
Grantchester
Season 10 Preview
Grantchester Season 10 premieres Sunday, June 15, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S10 | 2:00
Watch 9:52
Bugs That Rule the World
Dung Beetles Do One of the Dirtiest Jobs in the Animal Kingdom
On the plains of South Africa, an army of dung beetles recycle the dung of large mammals.
Clip: S1 E4 | 9:52
Watch 8:19
Bugs That Rule the World
The Longstanding Tradition of Beetle Battles in Thailand
Ummat Somjee goes to Thailand to observe the cultural tradition of fighting beetles.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:19
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 10:07
Bugs That Rule the World
Searching for Praying Mantises in the Brazilian Amazon
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Clip: S1 E3 | 10:07
Watch 7:04
Bugs That Rule the World
Dragonflies Are Masters of Flight That Start Life Underwater
Dragonfly expert Jessica Ware heads to Guyuna to sample dragonfly diversity.
Clip: S1 E3 | 7:04
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 8 Preview
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Preview: S14 E8 | 0:30
Watch 5:01
Great Performances
The Awkward Talkback from Yellow Face
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) brings Marcus G. (Ryan Eggold) to a talkback.
Clip: S52 E16 | 5:01
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
David Henry Hwang Calls His Father in "Yellow Face"
David Henry Hwang (Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father.
Clip: S52 E16 | 3:09
Watch 1:07
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Potties Everywhere
Sing along with Daniel Tiger as he sings about all the places you can find a potty.
Clip: 1:07
Latest Episodes
Bugs That Rule the World
Beetlemania
Beetles are the world’s most abundant animals, called “the most important species on the planet.”
Episode: S1 E4
Bugs That Rule the World
Eat or Be Eaten
Praying mantises and aquatic insects reveal cunning physical adaptations for ruthless survival.
Episode: S1 E3
Bugs That Rule the World
The Lifegivers
Pollinators – bees, moths and butterflies – bring color to the world and put food on our plates.
Episode: S1 E2