COBRA

Episode 1

Season 3 Episode 1 | 38m 50s

Robert Sutherland and Anna Marshall devise a strategy against members of the environmental protest group Planet Resistance, which is protesting the Metro Ultraline fast-speed railway network. Meanwhile, new high-level government officials are keen to shut down any domestic dissent ahead of a state visit from Shirasia – a valuable ally in terms of both military strategy and energy security.

Aired: 05/12/24 | Expires: 08/08/24
Watch 43:32
COBRA
Episode 6
Goddard makes one final demand: Sutherland resigns, or the Damocles weapon will be fired.
Episode: S3 E6 | 43:32
Watch 44:43
COBRA
Episode 5
Following the news of the stolen weapon, an emergency COBRA is assembled.
Episode: S3 E5 | 44:43
Watch 39:37
COBRA
Episode 4
The government faces scrutiny for its anti-protest bill, and police go on strike.
Episode: S3 E4 | 39:37
Watch 44:11
COBRA
Episode 3
Police interrogate Ellie and Henry; Sutherland deals with the aftermath of the sinkhole.
Episode: S3 E3 | 44:11
Watch 40:49
COBRA
Episode 2
Sutherland and Rachel travel to Godley Common in the hope that Ellie is still alive.
Episode: S3 E2 | 40:49
Watch 43:50
COBRA
Episode 5
Concerns about the PM’s state of mind stirs dissent amongst the ranks.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:50
Watch 43:46
COBRA
Episode 4
Following the latest shocking discovery, the team scramble to understand what it means.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:46
Watch 44:26
COBRA
Episode 6
The nature of the malware which has infected critical infrastructure comes into focus.
Episode: S2 E6 | 44:26
Watch 41:37
COBRA
Episode 1
The emergency committee “COBRA” responds to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.
Episode: S2 E1 | 41:37
Watch 42:49
COBRA
Episode 3
A breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:49