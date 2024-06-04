© 2024 Connecticut Public

COBRA

Episode 4

Season 3 Episode 4 | 39m 37s

Following Polly’s death, the government faces scrutiny for its aggressive anti-protest bill. When Sutherland fails to show support for the police in public, police go on illegal strikes. Obasi is forced to become the government’s spokesperson against the police. In an effort to divert attention from the police strike, Sutherland travels North to unveil a green energy project funded by Shirasia.

Aired: 05/12/24 | Expires: 08/29/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rebellion
  • Cyberwar
  • COBRA Season 1
Watch 43:32
COBRA
Episode 6
Goddard makes one final demand: Sutherland resigns, or the Damocles weapon will be fired.
Episode: S3 E6 | 43:32
Watch 44:43
COBRA
Episode 5
Following the news of the stolen weapon, an emergency COBRA is assembled.
Episode: S3 E5 | 44:43
Watch 44:11
COBRA
Episode 3
Police interrogate Ellie and Henry; Sutherland deals with the aftermath of the sinkhole.
Episode: S3 E3 | 44:11
Watch 38:50
COBRA
Episode 1
Robert Sutherland and Anna Marshall devise a strategy against the group Planet Resistance.
Episode: S3 E1 | 38:50
Watch 40:49
COBRA
Episode 2
Sutherland and Rachel travel to Godley Common in the hope that Ellie is still alive.
Episode: S3 E2 | 40:49
Watch 43:50
COBRA
Episode 5
Concerns about the PM’s state of mind stirs dissent amongst the ranks.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:50
Watch 44:26
COBRA
Episode 6
The nature of the malware which has infected critical infrastructure comes into focus.
Episode: S2 E6 | 44:26
Watch 41:37
COBRA
Episode 1
The emergency committee “COBRA” responds to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.
Episode: S2 E1 | 41:37
Watch 43:46
COBRA
Episode 4
Following the latest shocking discovery, the team scramble to understand what it means.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:46
Watch 44:24
COBRA
Episode 2
A fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the clean-up operation.
Episode: S2 E2 | 44:24