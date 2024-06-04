© 2024 Connecticut Public

COBRA

Episode 2

Season 3 Episode 2 | 40m 49s

Following the sinkhole collapse, Sutherland and Rachel travel to Godley Common in the hope that Ellie is still alive, but their marriage is straining under the pressure. Meanwhile, Shirasian Princess Yadira has been kidnapped and forced back to Shirasia, and it is discovered that an incendiary device was planted on the Ultraline boring machine.

Aired: 05/12/24 | Expires: 08/15/24
Watch 43:32
COBRA
Episode 6
Goddard makes one final demand: Sutherland resigns, or the Damocles weapon will be fired.
Episode: S3 E6 | 43:32
Watch 44:43
COBRA
Episode 5
Following the news of the stolen weapon, an emergency COBRA is assembled.
Episode: S3 E5 | 44:43
Watch 39:37
COBRA
Episode 4
The government faces scrutiny for its anti-protest bill, and police go on strike.
Episode: S3 E4 | 39:37
Watch 44:11
COBRA
Episode 3
Police interrogate Ellie and Henry; Sutherland deals with the aftermath of the sinkhole.
Episode: S3 E3 | 44:11
Watch 38:50
COBRA
Episode 1
Robert Sutherland and Anna Marshall devise a strategy against the group Planet Resistance.
Episode: S3 E1 | 38:50
Watch 41:37
COBRA
Episode 1
The emergency committee “COBRA” responds to a potentially explosive situation in Kent.
Episode: S2 E1 | 41:37
Watch 44:24
COBRA
Episode 2
A fresh wave of disaster further paralyzes the clean-up operation.
Episode: S2 E2 | 44:24
Watch 42:49
COBRA
Episode 3
A breach at Dover port means an insidious threat may be in play.
Episode: S2 E3 | 42:49
Watch 43:50
COBRA
Episode 5
Concerns about the PM’s state of mind stirs dissent amongst the ranks.
Episode: S2 E5 | 43:50
Watch 43:46
COBRA
Episode 4
Following the latest shocking discovery, the team scramble to understand what it means.
Episode: S2 E4 | 43:46