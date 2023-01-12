O Gives Daniel Space/Daniel and Miss Elaina Bake Pretzels

When Daniel and O are playing library at O’s treehouse, O sits too close to Daniel, which makes it hard to read his book. X the Owl tells Daniel that it’s okay to ask for space. / At the bakery, Daniel is rolling his dough way too close to Miss Elaina. When Miss Elaina asks nicely for some more space, they each stay on their own baking mats and enjoy making “deeelicious” pretzels together.