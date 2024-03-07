© 2024 Connecticut Public

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

The Neighborhood Wedding (ASL)

Season 6 Episode 11 | 26m 25s

Dr. Anna and Baker Aker are getting married, and the whole Neighborhood is helping them celebrate! Daniel has an important job as the ring bearer and learns there are many ways to say “I love you.”

Aired: 04/17/24
Watch 46:20
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Visits a New Neighborhood (ASL)
Daniel visits his friend Juan Carlos in a new neighborhood.
Special: 46:20
Watch 47:50
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Won't You Be our Neighbor? (ASL)
A new family is moving into the Neighborhood of Make-Believe!
Special: 47:50
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Great American Eclipse Preview
Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.
Preview: S51 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:26
NOVA
A.I. Revolution Preview
Explore the promise and perils of new A.I. technologies.
Preview: S51 E5 | 0:26
Watch 1:39
NOVA
The discovery of worlds beyond our solar system
How did we discover exoplanets?
Clip: S51 | 1:39
Watch 1:17
NOVA
Rare stellar explosion will ignite a "new star"
Sometime between now and September a star will explode.
Clip: S51 | 1:17
Watch 1:40
NOVA
The force that makes up more than half of the universe
Dark Energy was first discovered in 1998, and scientists don’t fully understand it.
Clip: S51 | 1:40
Watch 2:02
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along to School
Ride along to school with Daniel, Katerina, Prince Wednesday and O the Owl!
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:02
Watch 2:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Trolley Tunes: Ride Along So Quietly
After a long day, Daniel and the kids sing a quiet lullaby for Baby Margaret.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Hunt for the Oldest DNA Preview
Follow the quest to recover DNA millions of years old for the very first time.
Preview: S51 E4 | 0:30
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s New Babysitter/Daniel Sleeps at the Treehouse (ASL)
Daniel is unsure about a new babysitter. / O the Owl is unsure about a sleepover.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:25
Watch 25:55
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel’s Substitute Teacher (ASL)
Daniel's class meets a substitute teacher named Mr. Malik and learns different can be fun.
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:25
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina’s Bandage/A Fair Place to Play (ASL)
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right. / Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:25
Watch 26:49
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Goes to the Hospital (ASL)
Daniel is feeling a little nervous for his first trip to the hospital.
Episode: S5 E9 | 26:49
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Juan Carlos Visits Daniel / Juan Carlos at the Clock Factory
Juan Carlos visits Daniel's neighborhood. / Daniel asks Juan Carlos what he wants to do.
Episode: S6 E18 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden
Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers.
Episode: S6 E14 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10