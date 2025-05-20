© 2025 Connecticut Public

FRONTLINE

Syria's Detainee Files

Season 2025 Episode 7

FRONTLINE investigates the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war. Former prisoners, guards, soldiers and intelligence officials shed new light on atrocities carried out during Bashar al-Assad’s reign.

Aired: 06/09/25
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 6 Preview
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Preview: S2025 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 5 Preview
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
Preview: S2025 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 4 Preview
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Preview: S2025 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Patience
Episode 3 Preview
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Preview: S2025 E3 | 0:30
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Season 2 Preview
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:53:03
Caregiving
Caregiving
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:03
Watch 1:01
Caregiving
The Heart of a Nation
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Preview: S1 | 1:01
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Hurricane Helene's Deadly Warning
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
Episode: S2025 E6 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
Antidote
An award-winning film that exposes the cost of opposing Vladimir Putin.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 1:24:23
Watch 28:40
FRONTLINE
Alaska's Vanishing Native Villages
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 28:40
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Rise and Fall of Terrorgram
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Battle for Tibet
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Trump's Comeback
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:23
Watch 53:54
FRONTLINE
Maui's Deadly Firestorm
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 53:54
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Breakdown in Maine
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15