Syria's Detainee Files

Extras
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
A documentary revealing America’s caregiving crisis through intimate stories and expert insight.
An intimate preview of Caregiving, honoring the invisible heroes who care for others every day.
Latest Episodes
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.