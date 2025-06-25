Syria After Assad

Extras
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.