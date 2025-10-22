Drug War in Ecuador

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
FRONTLINE Season 2025
-
FRONTLINE Season 2024
-
FRONTLINE Season 2023
-
FRONTLINE Season 2022
-
FRONTLINE Season 2021
-
FRONTLINE Season 2020
-
FRONTLINE Season 2019
-
FRONTLINE Season 2018
-
FRONTLINE Season 2017
-
FRONTLINE Season 2016
-
FRONTLINE Season 2015
-
FRONTLINE Season 2014
-
FRONTLINE Season 2013
-
FRONTLINE Season 2012
-
FRONTLINE Season 2011
-
FRONTLINE Season 2010
-
FRONTLINE Season 2009
-
FRONTLINE Season 2008
-
FRONTLINE Season 2007
-
FRONTLINE Season 2006
-
FRONTLINE Season 2005
-
FRONTLINE Season 2004
-
FRONTLINE Season 2003
-
FRONTLINE Season 2002
-
FRONTLINE Season 2001
-
FRONTLINE Season 2000
-
FRONTLINE Season 1998
-
FRONTLINE Season 1996
-
FRONTLINE Season 1995
-
FRONTLINE Season 1994
-
FRONTLINE Season 1985
-
FRONTLINE Season 1983
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.