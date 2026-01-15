Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy

Extras
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
An investigation of Iran’s nuclear program in the aftermath of the U.S. and Israeli strikes.
Amid Trump’s immigration crackdown, a Venezuelan family struggles to keep its legal status.
A stunning portrayal of war in the trenches from the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.
A once peaceful nation now gripped by drug cartels, violence, and a military crackdown.
An investigation into how far-right leaders in Germany have risen to the brink of power.
The dramatic and controversial rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Veteran FRONTLINE producer Ofra Bikel revisits the "perfect storm" that was the O.J. Simpson trial.
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.