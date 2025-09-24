Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
FRONTLINE Season 2025
-
FRONTLINE Season 2024
-
FRONTLINE Season 2023
-
FRONTLINE Season 2022
-
FRONTLINE Season 2021
-
FRONTLINE Season 2020
-
FRONTLINE Season 2019
-
FRONTLINE Season 2018
-
FRONTLINE Season 2017
-
FRONTLINE Season 2016
-
FRONTLINE Season 2015
-
FRONTLINE Season 2014
-
FRONTLINE Season 2013
-
FRONTLINE Season 2012
-
FRONTLINE Season 2011
-
FRONTLINE Season 2010
-
FRONTLINE Season 2009
-
FRONTLINE Season 2008
-
FRONTLINE Season 2007
-
FRONTLINE Season 2006
-
FRONTLINE Season 2005
-
FRONTLINE Season 2004
-
FRONTLINE Season 2003
-
FRONTLINE Season 2002
-
FRONTLINE Season 2001
-
FRONTLINE Season 2000
-
FRONTLINE Season 1998
-
FRONTLINE Season 1996
-
FRONTLINE Season 1995
-
FRONTLINE Season 1994
-
FRONTLINE Season 1985
-
FRONTLINE Season 1983
FRONTLINE examines how Israel ended up fighting wars in Gaza and Iran — and the U.S. role.
Inside the high-stakes showdown between President Trump and the courts over presidential power.
Syria’s uncertain future under jihadist-turned-statesman Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Investigating the Assad regime’s arrest, torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian war.
How Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America’s lack of preparedness.
A look inside Alaska Native villages fighting for survival against climate change.
FRONTLINE and ProPublica investigate how an online network spread extremism and violence.
Investigating China’s rule over Tibet.
Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, overcoming unprecedented obstacles and opposition.