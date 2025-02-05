Andrea Bocelli 30th – The Celebration

Extras
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
The coming-of-age story and rise of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy.
The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-355 Mono Guitar
Appraisal: German Candy Container Rabbit, ca. 1890
Appraisal: New England Federal Card Table, ca. 1800
Appraisal: 1943 "Le Petit Prince" Signed First Edition
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Experience this annual concert conducted by Riccardo Muti with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville as host.
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.