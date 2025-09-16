© 2025 Connecticut Public

Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Helping People who are Homeless, Part 2

Season 9 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

Research to improve clinical care and positive outcomes for the homeless population includes understanding risk factors for homelessness including the need for mental health support during transitions out of the military, jail, and foster care. Guest: Katherine Koh, M.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and Street Psychiatrist, Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/27
