Growing Brain Cells in The Lab

Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Assessing developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, motor behaviors, and genetics.
Blood tests that show biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease can delay onset of symptoms.
Ketamine as effective treatment for depression; a synthetic hormone treats post-partum depression.
Treating psychosis with less side effects; psychedelics for depression; psychiatric use of GLP-1.
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
Prioritizing early intervention and education plans to give autistic children more opportunity.