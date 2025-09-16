Autism (Part One)

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
The biological impact on the brain of meditation and community in addition to traditional therapies.
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Prioritizing early intervention and education plans to give autistic children more opportunity.
Cognitive behavior and virtual reality therapies for excessive acquisition, difficulty discarding.
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Pioneering work turns stem cells into brain cells in cultures to potentially treat disorders.
Treating psychosis with less side effects; psychedelics for depression; psychiatric use of GLP-1.