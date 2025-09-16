© 2025 Connecticut Public

Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Opioid Epidemic: What Every Family Needs to Know

Season 5 Episode 4 | 26m 56s

America’s opioid crisis includes addiction to prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetic opioids with more than 90 people dying each day from an opioid overdose.

Aired: 01/24/18 | Expires: 03/04/20
The American Revolution
Inside Look: Making The American Revolution
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
Special:
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The American Revolution Changed The World'
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'One Common Cause'
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'The Extraordinary Thing About the Patriot Side'
Historian Jane Kamensky. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 6:18
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Our Origin Story
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Clip: 6:18
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Borderline Personality Disorder
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
Episode: S10 E5 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Binge Drinking and Alcohol Misuse
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
Episode: S10 E6 | 26:47
Watch 25:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Motivated Behavior: Training Your Brain
The biological impact on the brain of meditation and community in addition to traditional therapies.
Episode: S10 E4 | 25:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Treatment of Psychosis in Teens and Young Adults
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Episode: S10 E13 | 26:47
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Eating Disorders and Self-Control
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Episode: S10 E8 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Autism (Part Two)
Prioritizing early intervention and education plans to give autistic children more opportunity.
Episode: S10 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Hoarding Disorder
Cognitive behavior and virtual reality therapies for excessive acquisition, difficulty discarding.
Episode: S10 E7 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Mental Illness and The Criminal Justice System
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Episode: S10 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Growing Brain Cells in The Lab
Pioneering work turns stem cells into brain cells in cultures to potentially treat disorders.
Episode: S10 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein
Autism (Part One)
Assessing developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, motor behaviors, and genetics.
Episode: S10 E10 | 26:46