Refractory Depression

The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION, a new six-part, 12-hour documentary from Ken Burns.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Navigating the issues of mental illness diagnosis and competency for trial.
Symptom education for early intervention, and the benefits of a team approach with peer support.
Pioneering work turns stem cells into brain cells in cultures to potentially treat disorders.
Assessing developmental history, degree of symptoms, eye contact, motor behaviors, and genetics.
Blood tests that show biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease can delay onset of symptoms.
Ketamine as effective treatment for depression; a synthetic hormone treats post-partum depression.
Treating psychosis with less side effects; psychedelics for depression; psychiatric use of GLP-1.
Using mathematical models and brain imaging to understand bulimia nervosa and binge eating.
Goal-oriented care for Borderline Personality Disorder now has positive outcomes.
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.