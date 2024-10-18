Next Level Sandwiches

Host Joel Gamoran is in the Homemade Live! kitchen sharing his top tips for taking sandwiches to the next level. The “Sandwich King” of TikTok, Owen Han, stops by to create the sandwich that made him a star, his Grandma’s shrimp toast recipe. Plus we check out one of the trendiest sandwich shops in the country, Taku Sando in New York, to find out how they make their iconic Shokupan pork sandwich.