Homemade Live!

Feel Good Feasts

Season 3 Episode 302 | 26m 46s

This week on Homemade Live! it’s all about feel good feasts. Host Joel Gamoran shares recipes that are both tasty and healthy, including a savory Swordfish Steak Frites dish. Nutritionist Joy Bauer joins Joel in the kitchen to make her delicious Superfood Minestrone and an easy four-ingredient Chocolate Milkshake that will be sure to have you feeling good inside and out!

Aired: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Homemade Live! Season 3
  • Homemade Live! Season 2
  • Homemade Live! Season 1
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Protein with a Punch
On Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran shares tips on how to make protein fun and flavorful.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Talking Turkey
On Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran shares his secret to a perfectly roasted turkey.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
When Life Gives you Lemons
On Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran embraces the flavors of lemon with zesty creations.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Coastal Cooking
Host Joel Gamoran celebrates coastal cooking with guest Clinton Kelly.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Ultimate Tailgate
Host Joel Gamoran shows viewers how to tailgate like a pro with guest Brad Leone.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Homemade For The Holidays
Host Joel Gamoran shares his favorite homemade holiday sweets and treats.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Brunch Date
Joel Gamoran hosts a brunch date with foodie and TV Host, Sunny Hostin.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Next Level Sandwiches
Host Joel Gamoran shares his top tips for taking sandwiches to the next level.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Birthday Bites
Joel Gamoran hosts a birthday bash with showstopping treats.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Weeknight Dinners
Host Joel Gamoran shares his best weeknight dinners with comedian Tom Papa.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46