Homemade Live!

Protein with a Punch

Season 3 Episode 304 | 26m 46s

This week on Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran is teaching us the best ways to include protein in ways that are flavorful and fun, such as in his recipe for Loin Chops with Spring Farro Salad. Fitness and wellness expert, Kendall Toole, joins Joel in the kitchen to make her Creamy Lemon Orzo Pasta as well as a protein-filled Sunrise Smoothie.

Aired: 04/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Feel Good Feasts
This week on Homemade Live! it’s all about feel good feasts that are both tasty & healthy.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Talking Turkey
On Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran shares his secret to a perfectly roasted turkey.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
When Life Gives you Lemons
On Homemade Live! host Joel Gamoran embraces the flavors of lemon with zesty creations.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Off The Eaten Path
Host Joel Gamoran and guest Katie Couric share some tasty bites.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Cookbook Club
Host Joel Gamoran is joined by Kenji López-Alt to celebrate cookbook classics.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Momma Cooks Best
This week on Homemade Live! Joel Gamoran and guests share their moms’ favorite recipes.
Episode: S2 E210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Weeknight Dinners
Host Joel Gamoran shares his best weeknight dinners with comedian Tom Papa.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Coastal Cooking
Host Joel Gamoran celebrates coastal cooking with guest Clinton Kelly.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Ultimate Tailgate
Host Joel Gamoran shows viewers how to tailgate like a pro with guest Brad Leone.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Homemade For The Holidays
Host Joel Gamoran shares his favorite homemade holiday sweets and treats.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46