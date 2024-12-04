© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic chapters in British history. She uncovers forgotten witnesses, re-examines old evidence and follows new clues.

Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Preview
Lucy Worsley re-investigates some of the most dramatic and brutal chapters in British history.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 3:47
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The National Museum of Scotland
Lucy visits the National Museum of Scotland storeroom which houses amulets and charms.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:47
Watch 4:01
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Imprisonment of Agnes
Agnes is arrested and imprisoned in Edinburgh.
Clip: S1 E4 | 4:01
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27
Extras
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 4 Preview
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 4:17
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Lucy Visits the Suffolk Archives
Lucy visits the Suffolk Archives to look at the Court Rolls for Walsham le Willows.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:17
Watch 2:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
How the Black Death Spread
Lucy draws a map of English ports to show how the black death spread from Europe.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:43
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 3 Preview
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:12
Lucy Worsley Investigates
King George III Attempts to Rebrand as an Accessible King
George rebrands as a new kind of accessible king. An assassination attempt is made on him.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:12
Watch 3:14
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Robert Greville's Diary Reveals Secrets About King George
Lucy travels to Windsor Castle to read a diary from Robert Grevell, the king's equerry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:14
Watch 2:47
Lucy Worsley Investigates
King George III Grants New Rights to Catholics
King George III grants new rights to Catholics which causes rioting.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:47
Watch 0:30
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 2 Preview | Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:10
Lucy Worsley Investigates
A Visit to Stony Stratford
Richard leaves the North and travels south to Buckinghamshire, Stony Stratford.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:10
Watch 3:24
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Thomas Moore's Account of the Murder
Lucy wants to know more about Thomas Moore and his account of the murder.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:24
