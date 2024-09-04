The Black Death

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 2
-
Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 1
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.