The Pursuit of Happiness

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Latest Episodes
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?