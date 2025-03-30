© 2025 Connecticut Public

Marie Antoinette

The Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 | 56m 29s

Marie Antoinette overhauls her image, and the King and Queen find happiness when they experience a taste of "ordinary" life. However, her efforts to present herself as a sensible mother and regal Queen are doomed by an impending scandal.

Aired: 04/12/25 | Expires: 04/27/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23