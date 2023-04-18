© 2023 Connecticut Public

Marie Antoinette

The Slap

Season 1 Episode 1 | 52m 23s

Marie Antoinette is just a teenager when she’s forced to leave Austria to marry the Dauphin. But she’s as unprepared as her awkward teenage husband. How will this free spirit react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules of etiquette?

Aired: 03/18/23 | Expires: 04/02/23
Latest Episodes
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Watch 50:44
Marie Antoinette
Queen of France
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:44
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14