My Life is Murder

The Locked Room

Season 1 Episode 102 | 42m 55s

Kieran brings Alexa another cold case— a family man named Alan Gillespie shot dead in a motel room locked from the inside with the security chain in place. As Madison digs into Gillespie's past, she uncovers a business connection to Nikki Malone, a crook Alexa knows from her undercover work five years ago. Nikki has since gone straight, but Alexa has her doubts.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 42:20
My Life is Murder
Fake Empire
Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
Episode: S1 E109 | 42:20
Watch 43:10
My Life is Murder
Mirror, Mirror
As Alexa's birthday approaches, Kieran gives her another case as an early present.
Episode: S1 E110 | 43:10
Watch 43:05
My Life is Murder
Old School
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
Episode: S1 E107 | 43:05
Watch 42:53
My Life is Murder
Another Bloody Podcast
A true-crime podcast blames Kieran for the lack of progress on an investigation.
Episode: S1 E106 | 42:53
Watch 42:14
My Life is Murder
Lividity in Lycra
Kieran suspects foul plat in the cycling death of a CFO, and asks Alexa to look into it.
Episode: S1 E103 | 42:14
Watch 43:20
My Life is Murder
Feet of Clay
A closed hit-and-run case is re-opened with the discovery of a mysterious message.
Episode: S1 E105 | 43:20
Watch 42:28
My Life is Murder
Remains to Be Seen
After a collapse forces Alexa to ponder mortality, Kieran uses the scare to assign a case.
Episode: S1 E108 | 42:28
Watch 42:26
My Life is Murder
The Boyfriend Experience
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
Episode: S1 E101 | 42:26
Watch 42:39
My Life is Murder
Can't Stand the Heat
When a culinary studen tis found dead in the school's kitchenAlexa goes undercover.r.
Episode: S1 E104 | 42:39