The Locked Room

Extras
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Discover how disco fell victim to a violent backlash – and how it came back stronger.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Latest Episodes
Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
As Alexa's birthday approaches, Kieran gives her another case as an early present.
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
A true-crime podcast blames Kieran for the lack of progress on an investigation.
Kieran suspects foul plat in the cycling death of a CFO, and asks Alexa to look into it.
A closed hit-and-run case is re-opened with the discovery of a mysterious message.
After a collapse forces Alexa to ponder mortality, Kieran uses the scare to assign a case.
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
When a culinary studen tis found dead in the school's kitchenAlexa goes undercover.r.