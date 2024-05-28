© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) stars in this contemporary Australian detective drama as retired cop Alexa Crowe. With her old boss regularly asking for her insight on cold cases and a young police data-analyst eager to be mentored--whether Alexa wants to or not--Alexa can't seem to stop solving crime.

My Life is Murder
The Locked Room
Kieran brings Alexa another cold case— a family man shot dead in a locked motel room.
My Life is Murder
Old School
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
My Life is Murder
The Boyfriend Experience
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
