My Life is Murder

Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
As Alexa's birthday approaches, Kieran gives her another case as an early present.
After a collapse forces Alexa to ponder mortality, Kieran uses the scare to assign a case.
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
A true-crime podcast blames Kieran for the lack of progress on an investigation.
When a culinary studen tis found dead in the school's kitchenAlexa goes undercover.r.
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
Kieran suspects foul plat in the cycling death of a CFO, and asks Alexa to look into it.
Kieran brings Alexa another cold case— a family man shot dead in a locked motel room.
A closed hit-and-run case is re-opened with the discovery of a mysterious message.