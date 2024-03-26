Feet of Clay

Extras
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Latest Episodes
After a collapse forces Alexa to ponder mortality, Kieran uses the scare to assign a case.
Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
Retired detective Alexa Crowe is contacted by her former boss to help on an unsolved case.
Kieran suspects foul plat in the cycling death of a CFO, and asks Alexa to look into it.
Kieran brings Alexa another cold case— a family man shot dead in a locked motel room.
When a culinary studen tis found dead in the school's kitchenAlexa goes undercover.r.
As Alexa's birthday approaches, Kieran gives her another case as an early present.
Alexa revisits her youth when her beloved high-school teacher is crushed to death.
A true-crime podcast blames Kieran for the lack of progress on an investigation.