My Life is Murder

Oceans Apart

Season 2 Episode 202 | 43m 35s

Alexa's investigation into the death of a surfing champion takes her back to an old childhood haunt. What is the victim's influencer girlfriend trying to hide? And why is Alexa so reluctant to spend time at one of the world's best beaches?

Aired: 03/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 44:15
My Life is Murder
Look, Don't Touch
Alexa is confronted by her own history when she investigates the death of a museum curator.
Episode: S2 E204 | 44:15
Watch 44:11
My Life is Murder
Crushed Dreams
Alexa will need all five senses to solve the mysterious death of an ambitious young winemaker.
Episode: S2 E205 | 44:11
Watch 43:31
My Life is Murder
All That Glitters
Alexa's personal and professional lives collide when she investigates the death of a drag queen.
Episode: S2 E203 | 43:31
Watch 43:54
My Life is Murder
Call of the Wild
When a woman shoots a stranger, it looks like an easy case. But the inquiry is anything but simple.
Episode: S2 E201 | 43:54
Watch 44:06
My Life is Murder
All the Better to See You
All the world's a stage when Alexa investigates the murder of an actor during a live performance.
Episode: S2 E207 | 44:06
Watch 44:06
My Life is Murder
Pleasure and Pain
Alexa investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game.
Episode: S2 E210 | 44:06
Watch 44:11
My Life is Murder
Wild Life
Harry asks Alexa to look into the case of his friend, who is accused of murdering a survival expert.
Episode: S2 E209 | 44:11
Watch 44:00
My Life is Murder
Hidden Gems
Alexa sorts fact from fiction when a compulsive liar confesses to a murder at a high-end jeweler.
Episode: S2 E208 | 44:00
Watch 44:31
My Life is Murder
Sleep No More
A frosty reception awaits Alexa when she investigates the death of a resort chef.
Episode: S2 E206 | 44:31
Watch 42:20
My Life is Murder
Fake Empire
Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
Episode: S1 E109 | 42:20