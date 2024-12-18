© 2024 Connecticut Public

My Life is Murder

Sleep No More

Season 2 Episode 206 | 44m 31s

A frosty reception awaits Alexa when she investigates how the chef at a resort died in his own walk-in freezer. Guest stars include William Shatner (Star Trek).

Aired: 03/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 2015 Amanda Brisbane Studio Art Glass Bowl
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Life is Murder Season 2
  • My Life is Murder Season 1
Watch 43:35
My Life is Murder
Oceans Apart
Alexa's investigation into the death of a surfing pro takes her back to an old childhood haunt.
Episode: S2 E202 | 43:35
Watch 44:15
My Life is Murder
Look, Don't Touch
Alexa is confronted by her own history when she investigates the death of a museum curator.
Episode: S2 E204 | 44:15
Watch 44:11
My Life is Murder
Crushed Dreams
Alexa will need all five senses to solve the mysterious death of an ambitious young winemaker.
Episode: S2 E205 | 44:11
Watch 43:31
My Life is Murder
All That Glitters
Alexa's personal and professional lives collide when she investigates the death of a drag queen.
Episode: S2 E203 | 43:31
Watch 43:54
My Life is Murder
Call of the Wild
When a woman shoots a stranger, it looks like an easy case. But the inquiry is anything but simple.
Episode: S2 E201 | 43:54
Watch 44:06
My Life is Murder
All the Better to See You
All the world's a stage when Alexa investigates the murder of an actor during a live performance.
Episode: S2 E207 | 44:06
Watch 44:06
My Life is Murder
Pleasure and Pain
Alexa investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game.
Episode: S2 E210 | 44:06
Watch 44:11
My Life is Murder
Wild Life
Harry asks Alexa to look into the case of his friend, who is accused of murdering a survival expert.
Episode: S2 E209 | 44:11
Watch 44:00
My Life is Murder
Hidden Gems
Alexa sorts fact from fiction when a compulsive liar confesses to a murder at a high-end jeweler.
Episode: S2 E208 | 44:00
Watch 42:20
My Life is Murder
Fake Empire
Alexa declines Kieran's next case until a clairvoyant's involvement is mentioned.
Episode: S1 E109 | 42:20