And Forever

Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
A dead man is found in a room locked from the inside. No one could have entered or left.
A grieving mother is looking for her child's killer.