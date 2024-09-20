Until the End of the Night

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Appraisal: German Wax Doll with Original Dress, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Elvis Presley Military Archive, ca. 1960
Appraisal: Mike Disfarmer Portraits, ca. 1940
Appraisal: 1873 W. G. Chamberlain Photo Album
Appraisal: Platinum & Thai Sapphire Ring, ca. 1935
Appraisal: 1857 Queen's Cup Ascot Race Trophy
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season 7
-
The Paris Murders Season 6
-
The Paris Murders Season 5
-
The Paris Murders Season 4
-
The Paris Murders Season 3
-
The Paris Murders Season 2
-
The Paris Murders Season 1
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
A concierge is brutally beaten to death and a room full of mannequins is their only lead.
Rocher is implicated in the suicide of a former girlfriend who accused him of harassment.