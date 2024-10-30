Campeche: Tale of a Pirate City

Join Pati as she explores Campeche, a bright beautiful colonial city defined by its history of piracy. Local gastronomic historian Lolina Echeverria unearths what makes Campeche so special, including tasting the best turkey panuchos in the Yucatan Peninsula! Pati also sample some of the regions treasures like pescado verde and grilled octopus at the best restaurant in town, La Pigua.