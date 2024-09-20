© 2024 Connecticut Public

Pati's Mexican Table

Revolutionary Bites

Season 13 Episode 1304 | 26m 46s

Pati journeys to Casas Grandes to experience the preserved foods, or “conservas,” that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution. She meets a family that has lived for generations at Hacienda de San Diego, Mexico’s “White House” for a day after the battle of Casas Grandes, including Diana Acosta and her mother, Sara Ramírez, who still preserves foods the way they did during the war.

Aired: 09/12/24 | Expires: 12/02/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 13
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
  • Sonora
  • Sinaloa
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
  • Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Mata Ortiz
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Hidden Guachochi
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Chihuahua’s Cheesiest Cheese
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Mayan League of their Own
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46