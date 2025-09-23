Building the Future

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt on the challenges of telling America's origin story.
Pati learns the ancient history of Mexico City and tours the largest market in the world.
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.