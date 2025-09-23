© 2025 Connecticut Public

Pati's Mexican Table

My Heart, My Home

Episode 1401 | 26m 46s

Pati returns to her hometown, Mexico City, and joins historian Erika Zúñiga to trace its history from Templo Mayor to Bellas Artes, with a stop for churros at the legendary El Moro. Later, she meets journalist Enrique Acevedo at Central de Abastos, the world’s busiest market, where they share delicious tacos de lengua and reflect on the city's vibrant present and future.

Aired: 09/25/25 | Expires: 09/25/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Sense of Beauty
Pati meets artists and storytellers, uncovering the magic woven into daily life in Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Building the Future
Pati rides a cable car and builds a bamboo bike to see how urban design is reshaping Mexico City.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Living Legacy
Pati visits Xochimilco’s canals and chinampas, meeting locals working to protect the axolotl.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Colors of Creativity
Pati dives into Mexico City's creativity, from giant Day of the Dead art to delicate papel picado.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Mata Ortiz
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Hidden Guachochi
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Chihuahua’s Cheesiest Cheese
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46