Symphony of Flavors

In Chihuahua’s capital, Chihuahua City, Pati meets the first member of the Rarámuri people to become a world-famous pianist, Romeyno Gutiérrez, who teaches her the basics of Rarámuri music before taking her to his favorite barbacoa spot. Pati’s also invited into the home of Chef Ana Rosa Beltrán del Río to cook a few ancient Chihuahuan recipes and learn the art of drying chiles.