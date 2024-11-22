POV Shorts: Until He's Back

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Kids learn to swim - and, in their lessons, we discover profound wisdom for all.
In Baltimore, a young mayor fights to enact a bold plan to end chronic violence.
Two stories of women who trailblaze and persist.
A portrait of the experiences unique to displaced queer people fleeing violence at home.
Two stories of quilted heirlooms and generational nostalgia.
Families traverse tradition and memory in marking new phases of life.
A debt-laden grad turns Tokyo Uber Eats biker, confronting the gig economy's harsh truths.
Inuit activist Aaju Peter embarks on a personal journey for Indigenous people's rights.
An intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds inside of a volunteer aid van.
Revolutionary at 21. Lawmaker at 23. Most Wanted at 26. Nathan Law's fight for freedom.