Iceland’s Ring Road

Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.