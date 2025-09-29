© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rick Steves' Europe

Iceland’s Ring Road

Season 13 Episode 1302 | 25m 34s

Europe's ultimate road trip is the 800-mile loop around Iceland on Highway 1 — the Ring Road. We visit the geothermal hot zone of Lake Mývatn, the rugged Eastfjords, the glacier lagoons of the Southeast, the waterfalls and beaches of the South Coast, and side trip to the Westman Islands to see puffins. We also break for insightful folk museums, sod-roofed settlements, and a little whale watching.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:20
The American Revolution
'We Would Not Have Had a Country Without Him'
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 0:43
The American Revolution
The First Shot
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
Clip: 0:43
Watch 3:37
The American Revolution
Inside Look | People Just Like Us
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Clip: 3:37
Watch 10:33
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Voices of the Revolution
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
Clip: 10:33
Watch 3:57
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Finding Facts
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
Clip: 3:57
Watch 6:29
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Making the Revolution
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Clip: 6:29
Watch 0:30
The American Revolution
'We Are in the Very Midst of a Revolution'
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:50
The American Revolution
From A Small Spark
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
Clip: 0:50
Watch 5:13
The American Revolution
Inside Look | Sounds of the Revolution
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Clip: 5:13
Watch 0:33
The American Revolution
Saratoga: A Psychological Turning Point
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Clip: 0:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 13
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 25:38
Rick Steves' Europe
Iceland’s Reykjavík and the Golden Circle
The vibrant capital; Blue Lagoon; Golden Circle's majestic nature; Snæfellsnes Peninsula.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 25:38
Watch 25:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the 20th Century
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 25:16
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Neoclassical Age
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 25:18
Watch 28:26
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Impressionists and Beyond
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 28:26
Watch 25:18
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Early Middle Ages
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 25:18
Watch 28:23
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Roman Empire
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 28:23
Watch 25:36
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the High Middle Ages
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 25:36
Watch 28:42
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Renaissance Beyond Florence
From Portugal to Germany, booming economies and new technologies produce exquisite art.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 28:42
Watch 28:22
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Baroque Art
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 28:22
Watch 28:03
Rick Steves' Europe
Rick Steves’ Europe: Art of the Florentine Renaissance
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 28:03