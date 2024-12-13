© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 16m 56s

Celebrate the annual ceremony of Prince William’s prestigious environmental award: The Earthshot Prize. The star-studded event honors this year’s five winners and their innovative solutions to help repair our planet within the next ten years.

Aired: 12/17/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:55
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:06
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:06
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:22
Watch 58:29
The Earthshot Prize
The Earthshot Prize 2023
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 58:29
Watch 59:50
The Earthshot Prize
The Earthshot Prize 2022
Celebrate the recipients of The Earthshot Prize – Prince William's environmental award.
Episode: S2022 E1 | 59:50