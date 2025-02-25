© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Future of Nature

Forests

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 06s

Forests are the most effective carbon pumps on Earth, but only when they’re functioning well and rich in species. Meet people working to improve biodiversity, saving keystone species and using Indigenous wisdom to rebuild and restore our forests.

Aired: 04/08/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:03
The Future of Nature
Humans
Discover how humans can become a force for good throughout the natural world.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:03
Watch 54:21
The Future of Nature
Grasslands
Explore the planet’s rich grasslands, dynamic, huge, and above all vital for our planet’s future.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:21
Watch 54:18
The Future of Nature
Oceans
See how oceans, and the organisms within them, help to draw down carbon at scale.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:18