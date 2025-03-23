© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Future of Nature

Humans

Season 1 Episode 4

As the ultimate ecosystem engineers and keystone species, people can work with nature to make this world thrive. Visit the metropolises of China, the outskirts of LA, the bogs of Ireland and the favelas of Rio for a deeper look.

Aired: 04/15/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:06
The Future of Nature
Forests
Carbon drawdown is a superpower of forests. Understand why restoring and protecting them is vital.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:06
Watch 54:21
The Future of Nature
Grasslands
Explore the planet’s rich grasslands, dynamic, huge, and above all vital for our planet’s future.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:21
Watch 54:18
The Future of Nature
Oceans
See how oceans, and the organisms within them, help to draw down carbon at scale.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:18