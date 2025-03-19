© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Future of Nature

Grasslands

Season 1 Episode 2

Glimpse into Earth’s grasslands, where the biggest animal numbers are found, and see how animal life helps to drawdown carbon. The latest science reveals their importance to our future, and what we can do to restore them to health and abundance.

Aired: 04/01/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:18
The Future of Nature
Oceans
See how oceans, and the organisms within them, help to draw down carbon at scale.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:18