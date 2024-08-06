© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Positive Place

Going to Majestic Mountain

Season 1 Episode 2 | 4m 17s

Get to know life in a big way! Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we hike to the top of Majestic Mountain! Along the way we’ll learn about a special wheelchair that’ll help make this journey possible, and how problem solving and teamwork can overcome unexpected obstacles.

Extras
Watch 4:21
A Boston (R)Evolution
Smoke-Filled Rooms
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:21
Watch 0:30
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preview
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:13
A Boston (R)Evolution
City of Contradictions
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:13
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Mel King
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 3:55
A Boston (R)Evolution
Preliminary Night
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:55
Watch 2:35
A Boston (R)Evolution
Great White Hope
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:35
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Some New About Trolley- Watch Now!
Watch Now! There's something new about Trolley in new episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine Preview
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 53:30
NOVA
Sea Change: Survival in the Gulf of Maine
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
Special: 53:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Biden’s Decision" - Preview
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Preview: S2024 E9 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 3:46
The Positive Place
Driving Down to the Cat Café
Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café. Our trip will highlight challenges that some people face daily, and how to overcome them! Tim and Millie the Mouse are there to support and educate along the way.
Episode: S1 E1 | 3:46