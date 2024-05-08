© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Positive Place

Driving Down to the Cat Café

Season 1 Episode 1 | 3m 46s

Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café. Our trip will highlight challenges that some people face daily, and how to overcome them! Tim and Millie the Mouse are there to support and educate along the way.

Extras
Watch 50:25
MaryLand
Episode 3
Everything comes to a head as Richard and Jim arrive on the Isle of Man.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 50:25
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"A Dangerous Assignment" - Preview
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Preview: S2024 E5 | 0:31
Watch 0:30
MaryLand
Episode 2 Preview
As new revelations emerge, the sisters deal with the fallout from their mother’s death.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 47:17
MaryLand
Episode 2
As new revelations emerge, the sisters deal with the fallout from their mother’s death.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 47:17
Watch 47:41
MaryLand
Episode 1
Sisters Becca and Rosaline receive unimaginable news about their mother.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 47:41
Watch 3:00
NOVA
New map of the universe hints that dark energy may be evolving
Dark energy fundamentally shapes our universe and what astronomers know about it might be wrong.
Clip: S51 | 3:00
Watch 4:49
NOVA
Are winters getting less snowy?
It’s not just your imagination, winters across the U.S. are changing.
Clip: S51 | 4:49
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Documenting Police Use of Force" - Preview
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Preview: S2024 E4 | 0:31
Watch 0:45
FRONTLINE
Carl Grant
What happened to Carl Grant, a Vietnam veteran with dementia.
Clip: S2024 E4 | 0:45
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Documenting Police Use of Force
Investigating deaths after police used "less-lethal force."
Episode: S2024 E4 | 54:23