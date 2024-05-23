Farmington Valley

Extras
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
The inside story of the protests dividing college campuses over Israel and the war in Gaza.
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
The hotel is taken over by strangers who want to change it completely. Can it be saved?
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Where ART Thou? Season 3
-
Where ART Thou? Season 2
-
Where ART Thou? Season 1
Ray’s trip to Fairfield County includes an emerging oil painter and visual poetry.
Host Ray Hardman visits Western Connecticut to meet a master potter, sculptor and more.
Ray meets an artist who uses her remarkable gifts of color and patterns in her paintings.
Ray meets artists from East Hartford and Wethersfield, two of Connecticut’s oldest towns.
Ray Hardman journeys to Greater Danbury, a region thriving with diverse artists.
Ray visits North-central Connecticut’s Nowashe Village, and illustrator, and more.
Ray Hardman tours the vibrant arts scene in the region of the Brass City.
Ray Hardman visits Middletown, a city with a unique blend of history, culture, and art.
In the final episode of the season, Ray heads to Connecticut’s Southern Fairfield County.
Join Ray as he travels to the shoreline of Eastern Connecticut.