Where ART Thou?

Farmington Valley

Season 3 Episode 2 | 25m 47s

Round Trip Clayworks co-owners Erika Novak and Drew Darley share their journey into making ceramics a full-time job at their studio at the Farmington Valley Arts Center. A stop in Canton takes us behind the scenes of the famed Collins Company axe factory buildings before heading to Simbury to talk with Pastry Chef Kim Hoàng Wood about the art of French baking and Vietnamese coffee.

Aired: 06/15/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Where ART Thou? Season 3
  • Where ART Thou? Season 2
  • Where ART Thou? Season 1
Watch 26:54
Where ART Thou?
Fairfield County
Ray’s trip to Fairfield County includes an emerging oil painter and visual poetry.
Episode: S3 E3 | 26:54
Artist Jim Felice has a protective face mask on and is welding small pieces of metal together.
Watch 35:42
Where ART Thou?
Western Connecticut
Host Ray Hardman visits Western Connecticut to meet a master potter, sculptor and more.
Episode: S3 E1 | 35:42
Watch 27:07
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Connecticut's Quiet Corner
Ray meets an artist who uses her remarkable gifts of color and patterns in her paintings.
Episode: S2 E6 | 27:07
Watch 28:29
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? East Hartford-Wethersfield
Ray meets artists from East Hartford and Wethersfield, two of Connecticut’s oldest towns.
Episode: S2 E5 | 28:29
Watch 28:44
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Greater Danbury
Ray Hardman journeys to Greater Danbury, a region thriving with diverse artists.
Episode: S2 E4 | 28:44
Watch 27:24
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? North Central Connecticut
Ray visits North-central Connecticut’s Nowashe Village, and illustrator, and more.
Episode: S2 E3 | 27:24
Watch 28:22
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Waterbury Region
Ray Hardman tours the vibrant arts scene in the region of the Brass City.
Episode: S2 E2 | 28:22
Watch 27:26
Where ART Thou?
Where ART Thou? Middletown
Ray Hardman visits Middletown, a city with a unique blend of history, culture, and art.
Episode: S2 E1 | 27:26
Watch 27:13
Where ART Thou?
Southern Fairfield County
In the final episode of the season, Ray heads to Connecticut’s Southern Fairfield County.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:13
Watch 27:01
Where ART Thou?
Eastern Shoreline
Join Ray as he travels to the shoreline of Eastern Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E5 | 27:01