© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where ART Thou?

Western Connecticut

Season 3 Episode 1 | 35m 42s

With a little help from Lisa Scails, Executive Director of the Culture Alliance of Western Connecticut Ray visits with Matin Malikzada, a seventh-generation master potter from Afghanistan. Sculptor Jim Felice shares how music and art are all about improvisation for him. And, Adrienne Aurichio, photo editor and wife of famed photojournalist Bill Eppridge, shares Bill’s legacy and photo archive.

Aired: 06/08/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:42
Mini Docs
Out of the Odor-nary
Full of funk, a rare “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University.
Special: 2:42
Watch 6:41
NOVA
Total Eclipse in the Heart of Texas Hill Country
People from all over the country converge on a small Texas town to see a total solar eclipse.
Clip: S51 | 6:41
Watch 49:58
Seaside Hotel
Episode 1
Madsen meets a wealthy Danish-American and immediately sees an opportunity for profit.
Episode: S10 E1 | 49:58
Watch 50:38
Seaside Hotel
Episode 5
Amanda is pressured by the hotel’s suppliers, and Weyse is confronted by the theatre.
Episode: S10 E5 | 50:38
Watch 50:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 6
Amanda has to give up the hotel if she and Frida are to have a future with Uwe in Germany.
Episode: S10 E6 | 50:12
Watch 51:12
Seaside Hotel
Episode 8
Ellinor’s plans for the hotel take hold, and everyone turns their anger towards Madsen.
Episode: S10 E8 | 51:12
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Where ART Thou? Season 2
  • Where ART Thou? Season 1
Watch 27:07
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Connecticut's Quiet Corner
Ray meets an artist who uses her remarkable gifts of color and patterns in her paintings.
Episode: S2 E6 | 27:07
Watch 28:29
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? East Hartford-Wethersfield
Ray meets artists from East Hartford and Wethersfield, two of Connecticut’s oldest towns.
Episode: S2 E5 | 28:29
Watch 28:44
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Greater Danbury
Ray Hardman journeys to Greater Danbury, a region thriving with diverse artists.
Episode: S2 E4 | 28:44
Watch 27:24
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? North Central Connecticut
Ray visits North-central Connecticut’s Nowashe Village, and illustrator, and more.
Episode: S2 E3 | 27:24
Watch 28:22
Where ART Thou?
Where Art Thou? Waterbury Region
Ray Hardman tours the vibrant arts scene in the region of the Brass City.
Episode: S2 E2 | 28:22
Watch 27:26
Where ART Thou?
Where ART Thou? Middletown
Ray Hardman visits Middletown, a city with a unique blend of history, culture, and art.
Episode: S2 E1 | 27:26
Watch 27:13
Where ART Thou?
Southern Fairfield County
In the final episode of the season, Ray heads to Connecticut’s Southern Fairfield County.
Episode: S1 E6 | 27:13
Watch 27:01
Where ART Thou?
Eastern Shoreline
Join Ray as he travels to the shoreline of Eastern Connecticut.
Episode: S1 E5 | 27:01
Watch 26:57
Where ART Thou?
Greater New Haven
This week on Where Art Thou?, Ray heads to the Elm City!
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:57
Watch 27:04
Where ART Thou?
Greater Hartford
Ray explores Connecticut’s capital city.
Episode: S1 E3 | 27:04