Our 11th* (Almost) Annual March Madness Show

Every year around this time, there's a big-old college basketball tournament. So every* year around this time, for every* year that this show has been on the air, we've put together a big-old hour of radio about said big-old college basketball tournament.

Until last year, of course.

Last year, we were right in the middle of getting this show together when quarantines started, when we closed our building to the outside world, when sports seasons were suspended and canceled, when we all suddenly switched to working remotely.

Last year, the NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled, so we had to cancel this show.

And so we're very excited to be doing this show again this year. We're still working from home, but that's no reason not to do an hour of radio about basketball with an improv comic and an ex-politican-turned-political-pundit.

There are a bunch of other reasons not to do that, but we don't care about any of them very much.

*Our best guess is that this is the 11th version of this show we've done. It might be the 10th, maybe the ninth. But we're going with 11th. It could be that one of the 11 was a show more about birds than it's about basketball, but whatever.

GUESTS:

Bill Curry - Playing the part of Bill Curry

- Playing the part of Bill Curry Julia Pistell - A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things

- A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things Gregory S. Woodward - President of the University of Hartford

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.